Trump scheduled to depart Friday afternoon for Mar-a-Lago

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE is scheduled to depart Washington on Friday afternoon for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida amid Congress's ongoing negotiations to fund the government past midnight on Friday.

The White House released an itinerary on Thursday night for Trump that shows the president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFox News held story before election on Trump relationship with adult-film star: report Trump’s first year in office was the year of the woman Adult film star: Trump and Stormy Daniels invited me to 'hang out' MORE departing the White House for Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

The news sparked ire from some on Capitol Hill working toward a deal, including the communications director for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration White House: Trump remarks didn't derail shutdown talks Schumer defends Durbin after GOP senator questions account of Trump meeting MORE (D-N.Y.).

"Sen. McConnell says we're waiting for the President to articulate what he's for, so we can finalize a bipartisan deal. Well [Donald Trump] is wheels up to Mar-a-Lago at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon," Matt House tweeted after the press release was issued.

Sen. McConnell says we're waiting for the President to articulate what he's for, so we can finalize a bipartisan deal.



Well @realDonaldTrump is wheels up to Mar-a-Lago at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon. — Matt House (@mattwhouse) January 19, 2018

Lawmakers are pushing to pass a stopgap bill to fund the government before funding runs out.

The Republican-controlled House passed a funding bill Thursday night, which now heads to the Senate where Democrats have warned they have assembled the votes to defeat it. The Senate adjourned late Thursday without voting on the bill, and the chamber will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday, giving lawmakers just 13 hours to hash out a deal.

Trump, meanwhile, is planning for an event Saturday marking the one-year anniversary of his inauguration at Mar-a-Lago, Bloomberg reported.

The event will be hosted by Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel and casino mogul Steve Wynn and will benefit Trump's presidential campaign and the RNC.

Trump has spent 121 days, exactly one-third of his presidency so far, at his own properties according to an NBC News counter.