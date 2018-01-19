Poll: More blame Trump and GOP for possible shutdown than Dems

Many more Americans blame President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE and the GOP than Democrats for the possible government shutdown looming Friday, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News.

The poll finds that 48 percent of respondents said that Trump and Republicans would be responsible for a shutdown, compared to 28 percent who said Democrats are to blame.

Eighteen percent of respondents said that the two parties share blame.

And 46 percent of independents said they blame Trump and Republicans, compared to 25 percent who blame Democrats.

The House passed a short-term funding proposal on Thursday, which Senate Democrats are largely opposed to because it does not include a fix to protect “Dreamers,” the young undocumented immigrants protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that Trump rescinded.

If Congress does not pass a funding bill by midnight Friday, the government will shut down.

Trump and Republican leaders have blamed Democrats for the situation. In a news briefing Friday morning, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyOvernight Finance: Lawmakers see shutdown odds rising | Trump calls for looser rules for bank loans | Consumer bureau moves to revise payday lending rule | Trump warns China on trade deficit Overnight Regulation: Dems claim 50 votes in Senate to block net neutrality repeal | Consumer bureau takes first step to revising payday lending rule | Trump wants to loosen rules on bank loans | Pentagon, FDA to speed up military drug approvals Consumer bureau takes first step to revising payday lending rule MORE referred to it as the “Schumer Shutdown,” referencing Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration White House: Trump remarks didn't derail shutdown talks Schumer defends Durbin after GOP senator questions account of Trump meeting MORE (D-N.Y.)

The poll was conducted from Jan. 15 to 18, before House Republicans passed a short-term funding bill, among 1,005 adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.