Trump labels missing FBI texts ‘one of the biggest stories in a long time’

President Trump early Tuesday cast a spotlight on recent revelations that the FBI was unable to keep a record of six months worth of text messages from two officials, calling it "one of the biggest stories in a long time."

In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

The FBI notified lawmakers late last week that it was unable to preserve some text messages exchanged between agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page.

The bureau said messages sent between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, were not maintained because of issues with many of the mobile phones given to agents. The FBI did not provide a specific number of texts that were missing.

Strzok, who also worked on the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIntel Dem decries White House 'gag order' after Bannon testimony 'Total free-for-all' as Bannon clashes with Intel members Mellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) MORE’s use of a private email server, was removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia after it was discovered he and Page exchanged anti-Trump messages. They also criticized other candidates in their exchanges.

Several Republicans have used Strzok to suggest Mueller’s investigation is biased against the president.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants DOJ wades into archdiocese fight for ads on DC buses Overnight Cybersecurity: Bipartisan bill aims to deter election interference | Russian hackers target Senate | House Intel panel subpoenas Bannon | DHS giving 'active defense' cyber tools to private sector MORE on Monday announced the Justice Department will investigate the missing messages.

Trump has frequently clashed with the FBI while in office, attacking specific bureau leaders and saying its reputation is in “tatters.”