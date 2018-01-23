Comey interviewed last year by Mueller's team

Former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyIntel Dem decries White House 'gag order' after Bannon testimony 'Total free-for-all' as Bannon clashes with Intel members Mueller has subpoenaed Bannon in Russia probe: report MORE was reportedly interviewed last year as part of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's investigation into Russian election interference.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the interview with Comey included discussion of the memos he wrote about his interactions with President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE.

Trump fired Comey last May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move helped trigger events leading to Mueller's probe into Russian election interference, which is looking at links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey last year testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that Trump had asked for his loyalty during a January dinner at the White House.

He also testified that Trump pressured him during an Oval Office meeting in February to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump has denied both claims and attacked Comey, calling him a leaker.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the FBI. He is now cooperating with Mueller's investigation.

The report that Comey was interviewed in the Russia probe came shortly after it was reported that attorney general Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants DOJ wades into archdiocese fight for ads on DC buses Overnight Cybersecurity: Bipartisan bill aims to deter election interference | Russian hackers target Senate | House Intel panel subpoenas Bannon | DHS giving 'active defense' cyber tools to private sector MORE was interviewed last week by Mueller's team.

The Justice Department that Sessions was questioned for several hours. It is the first time that Mueller's team has interviewed a member of Trump's Cabinet.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March, despite criticism from Trump. It was reported earlier this month that Trump ordered White House counsel Don McGahn to block Sessions from recusing himself, but the attorney general refused.

This breaking news report will be updated.