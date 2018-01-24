Sanders accuses reporter of saying Trump is 'complicit in a school shooting'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday accused a reporter of saying President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE shares blame for a deadly shooting at a Kentucky high school.

NBC News’s Peter Alexander asked Sanders repeatedly about what Trump was doing to stop school shootings and whether the president would speak out against them, triggering the spokeswoman’s explosive reply.

“Let me be very clear on this: The fact that you’re basically accusing the president of being complicit in a school shooting is outrageous,” Sanders told Alexander.

The reporter had asked if Trump will “go before the nation and tell Americans how he feels about this issue and try to do what he can with the bully pulpit” to stop school shootings.

In response to Sanders’s remark, Alexander brought up a Trump campaign ad that says Democrats who oppose the president’s immigration agenda “will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”

“Ignoring the fact of the safety and security of our borders is very different,” Sanders responded.

The press secretary said that Trump has “instructed the top law enforcement agency in this country to crack down on crime and to do everything we can to prevent this type of thing."

The White House has come under fire from critics for its response to the shooting at Marshall County High School, which left two students dead and injured 18 others.

It marked the 11th school shooting of 2018, a deadly milestone reached just 23 days into the year.

Democrats and activist groups say it should be cause for the White House to back new gun-control laws, a call rejected by Trump.