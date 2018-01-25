Trump says it's a 'false rumor' he isn't friendly with Theresa May

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE on Thursday insisted his relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May is “really great,” pushing back on what he called a “false rumor” of tensions between the U.S. and U.K.
“We’re on the same wavelength, I think, in every respect,” Trump said during a meeting with May at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Some people don’t necessarily believe that.
“We love your country," the president added. "We have the same ideals and there’s nothing that would happen to you that we wouldn’t be there to fight for you.”
Trump and May have had very public differences over the last year, sparring over counterterrorism strategies and intelligence leaks. Trump has also publicly clashed with British officials.
May criticized Trump last year for retweeting inflammatory images of Muslims that were posted by an account belonging to a British far-right group.
The prime minister’s office said the messages gave unwarranted attention to a group that "seeks to divide communities by their use of hateful narratives that peddle lies and stoke tensions."
“Don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!” Trump tweeted in response.
Trump scrapped a visit to London to attend the opening of the U.S. Embassy that had been anticipated early this year.
Trump tweeted he decided not to attend because he is “not a big fan” of the decision to sell the old building in central London. “Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” he wrote.
--This report was updated at 12:20 p.m.
