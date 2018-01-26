Nikki Haley rips 'offensive' rumor of affair with Trump

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyEU affirms support for Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem The Trump Presidency: Year One Trump administration withholds million from UN agency for Palestinians MORE is ripping online rumors suggesting she's having an affair with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE as "disgusting" and "offensive" — and typical of the treatment of women in powerful positions.

In an interview with Politico, Haley said the rumors instigated by author Micheal Wolff are "absolutely not true."

She also said she's never talked once to the president about her future and that she is never alone with Trump.

“So the idea that these things come out, that’s a problem,” she told Politico's Women Rule podcast.

“But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of: At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that and the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows, lies or not.”

In his bestselling book "Fire and Fury," Wolff wrote that Trump had been spending "a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.”

Wolff also told HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" that he was "absolutely sure" Trump was having an affair, and that readers would home in on a portion of his book once he had made the suggestion.

That led to online scrutiny of Haley.

Wolff didn't respond to Politico's request for a response to Haley.

This isn't the first time Haley has had to deal with false claims of an affair, something she said is an attack frequently made against women.

"I saw this as a legislator. I saw this when I was governor. I see it now. I see them do it to other women,” she said. “And the thing is, when women work, they prioritize, they focus, and they believe if you’re gonna to something, do it right.”