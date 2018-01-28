Nikki Haley rips Grammys over 'Fire and Fury' segment

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyEU affirms support for Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem The Trump Presidency: Year One Trump administration withholds million from UN agency for Palestinians MORE isn't happy about a segment during the Grammy Awards that featured Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE and other celebrities reading excerpts from the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," Haley tweeted on Sunday night. "Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

Earlier, Haley had responded to another Twitter user by saying the segment had "ruined" the awards show.

Clinton joined a host of music industry figures, including Cardi B and Snoop Dogg, during a segment in which they pretended to be auditioning to read excerpts from Michael Wolff's controversial tell-all about the Trump administration.

During her appearance, which drew applause from the audience, Clinton read an excerpt about the president's habit of eating McDonald's.

"He had a longtime fear about being poisoned — one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made," read Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Following her reading, Grammys host James Corden entered the scene, exclaiming, "That's it — that's the one!"

“You think so?” Clinton said. “The Grammy’s in the bag?”