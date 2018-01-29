Guests invited to Trump's 'State of the Uniom' in ticket typo

Guests to President Trump Donald John TrumpCynthia Nixon calls for Americans to 'take to the streets' if Trump fires Mueller Trump declines to implement new Russia sanctions Comey praises McCabe: He 'stood tall' while 'small people' tried to tear down the FBI MORE’s first State of the Union were instead invited to his “state of the uniom,” after a typo was printed on the tickets.

Tickets to the event predominantly feature the typo, according to a screen capture of a ticket obtained by The Hill.

The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets.

A spokesman for the House Sergeant at Arms office told The Hill that the misprint had been corrected, and that the tickets were in the process of being recalled and reprinted.

The spokesman said that the typo was not impacting the distribution of the tickets.

Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Updated: 3:55 p.m.