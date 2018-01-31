FBI chief told White House not to release Nunes memo: report

FBI Director Christopher Wray has reportedly warned the White House against releasing the classified GOP House Intelligence Committee memo, saying that some of the information in the document is inaccurate.

A source familiar with the situation informed Bloomberg that Wray told the White House that the memo "paints a false narrative." Republican lawmakers say the memo provides proof that the Department of Justice abused a surveillance program to unfairly target a member of the Trump campaign.

Wray met with House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesFive Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union Trump tells Republican he's '100 percent' for releasing Nunes memo What Trump didn't say in his State of the Union address MORE (R-Calif.), whose staff authored the memo, on Sunday to review the document. Nunes reportedly told Wray to flag information in the document that was inaccurate or could endanger national security.

The Intelligence panel voted this week to make the memo public, givingfive days to review the document and make a final decision about its release. The FBI is not involved in the White House review of the document, according to Bloomberg.

Trump was heard telling a Republican lawmaker after Tuesday’s State of the Union address that he is “100 percent” for releasing the document.

The Intelligence Committee voted along party lines against releasing a countermemo compiled by Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump tells Republican he's '100 percent' for releasing Nunes memo Overnight Cybersecurity: Ryan urges lawmakers not to overplay intel memo | Spotlight on cyber threats to small businesses | The Hill sits down with DHS cyber chief | CIA expects more election interference House Intel prepares to release memo vote transcript MORE (Calif.), the top Democrat on the panel. Schiff says his memo refutes the Republican one point-by-point.

House GOP lawmakers have pushed for the release of the four-page GOP document, saying that it provides evidence of political bias against Trump in the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats and Senate Republicans have opposed the publication of the memo, as have top Justice Department officials.