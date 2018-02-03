Trump plans to withdraw climate skeptic's nomination to environmental office: report

The White House is planning on withdrawing the nomination of Kathleen Hartnett White to lead the Council on Environmental Quality, according to The Washington Post.

Administration officials told the publication that Hartnett White's nomination did not garner enough momentum and some Senate Republicans had expressed reservations about her experience.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Hartnett White, who is a fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, has expressed uncertainty on how much humans have contributed to climate change.

“I’m not a scientist, but in my personal capacity, I have many questions that remain unanswered by current climate policy,” she said at her confirmation hearing.

“I think we indeed need to have more precise explanations of the human role and the natural role," she continued.

She was also a critic of the Obama administration’s environmental initiatives, calling them a “deluded and illegitimate battle against climate change” in an op-ed for The Hill last year and arguing against regulations such as the Clean Power Plan rule for power plants.

The Council on Environmental Quality deals with a variety of issues such as infrastructure, conservation and air quality.

Various Trump administration officials, including President Trump, have expressed skepticism on climate change, which has been reflected in some of the administration's policies.

Trump pulled the U.S. from the Paris climate accord last year and has moved to end former President Obama's Clean Power Plan.