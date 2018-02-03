FEATURED:

 

Trump to host Super Bowl watch party at Florida golf club

By Julia Manchester - 02/03/18 10:12 PM EST
President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE and first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpStormy Daniels cancels appearance on 'The View' Michelle Obama reveals what Melania Trump gave her on Inauguration Day Trump aims for national unity but leaves America as divided as ever MORE will host a Super Bowl watch party at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday. 

The party will be held before the first family travels back to Washington, D.C., according to a schedule released by the White House. 

Former President Obama and first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama gives third grader A+ for her report on the former first lady Michelle Obama reveals what Melania Trump gave her on Inauguration Day Colbert on Melania traveling separately to SOTU: I guess she didn't want anything from the Burger King drive-thru MORE hosted a Super Bowl party in the White House residence's Treaty Room in 2016. 

Trump has maintained a friendly relationship with the New England Patriots, one of the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. 

The president is friends with the team's owner, Robert Kraft, as well as star quarterback Tom Brady. 

He has also exchanged letters with coach Bill Belichick. 

The president's past remarks will most likely loom over this year's game, given his criticism of players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. 

Relations between Trump and the NFL have been rocky since last year, when the president ripped team owners for allowing players protesting racial injustice to kneel during the anthem. 

"Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired." Trump said at a rally in Alabama in September. 

The president continued his attack on the players on Twitter, while NFL players across the country linked arms and knelt in solidarity as a response to his comments. 

 

 

