Some Eagles players planning to boycott White House visit

Several players on the Philadelphia Eagles have said they are not planning to attend the traditional Super Bowl winners' White House visit this year.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive end Chris Long and safety Malcolm Jenkins are some of the players who have said they don't plan to participate in the visit to the White House, NJ.com reported.

The decisions come after President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE last year ignited controversy when he targeted players who kneeled in protest during the national anthem.

The protests began in 2016 with then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Trump last year called for the NFL to implement a rule requiring that players stand during the anthem, saying that kneeling was disrespectful to the country's flag and its military.

Smith said last week that the players aren't protesting the anthem itself, but rather are protesting during the anthem. He said he understands why people may be mad or offended when someone takes a knee.

"My father when he dies, is going to be buried with an American flag draped around his casket, being that he served in the army," he said.

"I understand why some people are offended by it. Also, there are soldiers that have issues going on right now, and they are things that effect them. They're things that effect my father. He understands both sides of the issue."

Long — when asked if he plans to attend the White House trip — said he didn't plan to go.