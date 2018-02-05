Some Eagles players planning to boycott White House visit

Several players on the Philadelphia Eagles have said they are not planning to attend the traditional Super Bowl winners' White House visit this year.
Wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive end Chris Long and safety Malcolm Jenkins are some of the players who have said they don't plan to participate in the visit to the White House, NJ.com reported.
The decisions come after President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE last year ignited controversy when he targeted players who kneeled in protest during the national anthem.
The protests began in 2016 with then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
Smith said last week that the players aren't protesting the anthem itself, but rather are protesting during the anthem. He said he understands why people may be mad or offended when someone takes a knee.
"My father when he dies, is going to be buried with an American flag draped around his casket, being that he served in the army," he said.
"I understand why some people are offended by it. Also, there are soldiers that have issues going on right now, and they are things that effect them. They're things that effect my father. He understands both sides of the issue."
"No," Long said during the Pardon My Take Podcast. "I'm not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?"
Jenkins has in the past raised his fist during the national anthem and has spoken out against Trump.
"I personally do not anticipate attending that," he said during an interview on CNN.
Trump on Sunday offered his congratulations to the Eagles after the team won their first Super Bowl.
"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!" the president tweeted.
The winning team traditionally visits the White House following the game.