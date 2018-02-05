Mexican-American judge that Trump attacked could hear case on border wall

The federal judge who President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE attacked for his ethnicity during the 2016 presidential campaign could end up judging whether the president gets to build his proposed border wall.

U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel — who Trump said might be biased against him in a lawsuit concerning Trump University because of Curiel's Mexican heritage — will hear a case on Friday that could determine Trump’s ability to waive environmental laws in the construction of the wall.

Curiel could hinder the administration's efforts to build barriers on unfenced portions of the border if he rules against Trump.

If the judge rules in favor of the administration, it would allow Trump to issue the waivers needed to build sections of the border.