Ivanka Trump to lead presidential delegation for Winter Olympics' closing ceremony

Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpMaryland state lawmaker files 'Jared Kushner Act' to prevent tenant arrests What Trump didn't say in his State of the Union address Celebrity chef José Andrés claims Ivanka Trump barred him from reception MORE is reportedly expected to lead the presidential delegation for the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony.

A White House official told CNN on Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE and the United States Olympics Committee requested that the first daughter go to the closing ceremony.

Ivanka Trump is also expected to attend some of the Olympic sporting events.

Last month, Trump tweeted that she was "getting ready for the upcoming Winter Olympics."

The Olympics will open later this week in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremony. Pence will be joined by the top U.S. general in South Korea and other military and diplomatic officials.

A report this past weekend said Pence is expected to push back against any positive media narrative the Winter Olympics creates for North Korea.

“The Vice President will remind the world that everything the North Koreans do at the Olympics is a charade to cover up the fact that they are the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet,” an aide for Pence told Axios.

The Olympics are taking place as tensions have cooled slightly between North and South Korea. North Korea is sending a delegation of athletes to compete in this month's Olympics, and the two countries will field a joint women's hockey team. North and South Korea also engaged in talks last month for the first time in years.