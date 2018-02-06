Carter Page: I've never spoken with Trump 'any time in my life'

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page said in a new interview that he has never had any contact with President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE.

During an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Page was asked about his past communications with Trump.

"You've been under surveillance ... since October 2016. Since that time, have you ever spoken to Donald Trump?" ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked Page during the interview.

"I never spoke with him since. I never spoke with him any time in my life," Page said.

"You've never spoken with Donald Trump in your life?" Stephanopoulos pressed Page. "No email, no text, nothing like that?"

"Never," Page replied.

Page is at the center of a GOP memo released last Friday alleging surveillance abuses at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The four-page memo accuses senior DOJ officials of improperly using information from the so-called Steele dossier — which originated as an opposition research document during the 2016 presidential race — to obtain surveillance warrants on Page.

Trump tweeted this past weekend that the memo "totally vindicates" him in the investigation into Russian election interference and possible ties between his campaign and Moscow.

Democrats have called the memo misleading and the House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously on Monday to release a document drafted by Democrats to rebut the GOP memo. That document now goes to President Trump, who has five days to block its release if he so chooses.

In an interview Monday night, Page called the GOP memo "even worse than I could have possibly imagined."

Page testified last year before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the panel's probe into Russia's election interference. He has denied any wrongdoing related to Russia and has not been charged with any crimes.

--This report was updated at 12:36 p.m.