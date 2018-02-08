Navy SEAL who says he killed bin Laden: ‘A military parade is third world bulls---’

The former U.S. Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden ripped President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE's proposal for a military parade in the nation's capital.

"A military parade is third world bullshit," Robert J. O'Neill tweeted on Thursday.

"We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation."

A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

The comments come after the White House said President Trump has asked the Pentagon to explore holding "a celebration" for Americans to show their appreciation for the armed forces. The military says it has begun moving forward with the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement earlier this week.

Trump repeatedly has expressed interest in holding a display of America's military might and reportedly upped his calls for a parade after witnessing the Bastille Day celebrations on a trip to France last summer.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that at a recent meeting between Trump and top military officials the president's wishes were "suddenly heard as a presidential directive."

A spokesman for the Department of Defense said the agency is "aware of the request" and is in the process of "determining specific details."

Lawmakers from both parties, ex-administration officials and members of the media have criticized the idea, calling it a waste of money and warning it would evoke similar demonstrations in North Korea and Russia.