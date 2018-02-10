Trump: ‘Republicans want to fix DACA far more than the Democrats do’

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE claimed Saturday that Republican lawmakers are far more eager to address protections for young immigrants than Democrats, accusing them of seizing on the issue for political gain.

"Republicans want to fix DACA far more than the Democrats do," Trump tweeted. "The Dems had all three branches of government back in 2008-2011, and they decided not to do anything about DACA. They only want to use it as a campaign issue. Vote Republican!"