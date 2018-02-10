Jeanine Pirro has discussed book rebutting 'Fire and Fury' with Trump: report

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has talked with President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE about the possibility of a book that would be aimed at countering New York media writer Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."

The New York Times reported Saturday that Pirro met with Trump at the White House this week to talk to him about the project, which has been referred to by some in the West Wing as "No Fire, No Fury."

In that meet, the Times reported, Trump agreed to be interviewed for such a book.

Pirro is set to release a book – "Liars, Leakers and Liberals" – in June, and it's not clear if that title could be used to rebut Wolff's book, which portrays a chaotic White House helmed by an unpredictable and unstable president.

In a statement provided to the Times by Fox News, Pirro denied that the book would serve as a response to "Fire and Fury."

"My upcoming book is not a direct response to 'Fire and Fury.' The title on Amazon always has been and continues to be 'Liars, Leakers and Liberals' and I plan to cover all of them," she said.

Pirro has emerged as one of Trump's most vocal defenders on television, routinely using on-air monologues to criticize those who criticize the president.

Wolff's book reportedly infuriated Trump, who sought to push back against its claims that he was ill-prepared to take on the responsibilities of the presidency. He has claimed that the book is "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist."