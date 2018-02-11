Conway: Trump believes you have to 'consider all sides' of abuse allegations

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Health Care: GOP chair blasts DEA over opioid enforcement | House passes bill to ease ObamaCare calorie rule | Patient groups oppose 'right to try' drug bill Conway freezing out experts, relying on political staff in drug policy office: report Conway: None of the SOTU guests being leaked is 'great sign of a very tight White House' MORE said President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE thinks it's important to "consider all sides" regarding abuse allegations.

During an interview on ABC's "This Week," Conway was asked about the allegations of domestic abuse against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

"The president believes, as he said the other day, you have to consider all sides. He has said this in the past about incidents that relate to him as well," Conway said. "At the same time, you have to look at the result."

Conway said the result is that Porter is no longer serving in his White House role.

Her comments come after Trump on Friday praised Porter, who resigned last week after he was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives.

Trump said he hopes Porter has a "great career ahead of him" and that this is a "very tough time" for him.

He made no mention of the women specifically and offered no general condemnation of domestic violence.

On Saturday, Trump questioned a lack of due process and tweeted that lives are being destroyed by "a mere allegation."