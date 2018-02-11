White House expresses condolences over Russian plane crash that killed 71

The White House on Sunday issued a statement regarding the deaths of 71 people who were on board a passenger plane that crashed near Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703. We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The plane was carrying 65 passengers and six crew members from Moscow to the Russian city of Orsk, CNN reported, citing a Russian state news agency.

Three children, ages 5, 13 and 17, were reportedly among the passengers on board.

The crew didn’t report any problems prior to the crash, CNN reported. The plane went down about 25 miles from the airport where it took off.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.