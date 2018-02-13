Letter to Trump Jr. said 'you're an awful person': report

The letter containing an unidentified substance sent to Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. denies father is racist: Black leaders who criticize all 'have pictures with him' Bannon likely to meet next week with Mueller: report Meghan McCain: Melania is 'my favorite Trump, by far' MORE on Monday called him “an awful person,” NBC News reported.

“You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart," the letter read, according to NBC. "This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f--- up.”

Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, was taken to the hospital as a precaution after she opened the letter containing the unknown substance. The letter was sent to Trump Jr.’s mother-in-law’s home in New York, according to the New York Post, which also reported on the letter.

Police said that an initial review found that the substance wasn’t hazardous, and the Secret Service said it was investigating the incident. The Post reported that the substance was cornstarch.

Three residents at the home were taken to the hospital after the letter was opened, NBC initially reported.

Trump Jr. tweeted later Monday that his wife and children were “safe and unharmed” after the incident.

“Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior,” he tweeted.