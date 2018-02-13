Trump donates salary to Transportation Dept. amid infrastructure push

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE donated his fourth quarter salary to the Department of Transportation, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, as he promotes his administration's infrastructure plan.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at her daily news briefing, standing alongside Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and other agency officials

"Today, the president is proud to donate his fourth quarter, 2017 salary to the Department of Transportation to support their programs to rebuild and modernize our crumbling infrastructure," Sanders said.

Chao praised the president's donation, noting that it will help fund grants for projects that "address critical infrastructures facing our nation's highways, bridges and ports."

"Infrastructure is the backbone of our economy and its key to keeping our country competitive," Chao said.

"The president's proposal will create new jobs, strengthen our economy and improve the quality of life for everyone.

Trump's infrastructure plan, announced Monday, aims to spark $1.5 trillion in investment with $200 billion in federal funding. While supporters argue it's an important investment in the nation's infrastructure, some Democrats chided the investment as too small to foster enough development.

The president has donated his salary on a quarterly basis to various government agencies since taking office. In November, he gave his quarterly salary to help the Department of Health and Human Services address the opioid epidemic. In July, he gave the Department of Education a check to help promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, and in April, he sent his check to the National Park Service.