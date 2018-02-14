More than 100 WH staffers still worked on temporary security clearance a year after election: report

More than 100 White House staffers were working with a temporary security clearance as late as Nov. 2017, according to a new report.

CNN reports that numerous top officials in President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE’s White House, including daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpMeghan McCain: Melania is 'my favorite Trump, by far' Ivanka Trump to lead presidential delegation for Winter Olympics' closing ceremony Rubio on push for paid family leave: ‘We still have to work on members of my own party’ MORE, son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerMeghan McCain: Melania is 'my favorite Trump, by far' Dem lawmaker to Trump: 'How dare you lecture us about treason' Husband of former Trump family personal aide joins EPA: report MORE and former staff secretary Rob Porter were three of more than 100 White House staffers that still had an interim security clearance in November, a year after Trump’s election.

The network reports that at least 24 of the staffers who possessed interim security clearances began working on the first day of the Trump administration in Jan. 2017.

Those officials include a special assistant to Trump on national security affairs and the senior director for international cybersecurity on the National Security Council, according to CNN.

It’s unclear which, if any, of the staffers have obtained full clearances since November, according to the government information obtained by CNN. It’s also unclear why those staffers faced a delay in obtaining permanent security clearances.

The information obtained by CNN also shows several top aides to Trump, including counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Health Care: GOP chair blasts DEA over opioid enforcement | House passes bill to ease ObamaCare calorie rule | Patient groups oppose 'right to try' drug bill Conway freezing out experts, relying on political staff in drug policy office: report Conway: None of the SOTU guests being leaked is 'great sign of a very tight White House' MORE, communications director Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksDuring 2016, White House spokesman called Trump 'deplorable' and 'Access Hollywood' tape 'some justice:' report The Hill's 12:30 Report Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE, adviser Stephen Miller and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn all received permanent security clearances by November.

Politico reported Tuesday that the White House banned new interim security clearances late last year, but allowed current staffers with the temporary clearances to remain in their positions.

The reports come amid growing scrutiny over the White House's response to domestic abuse allegations against Porter, who announced he was stepping down last week. Porter held an interim security clearance, leading many to question how his background check was handled.

Two other White House officials have resigned in recent weeks after being denied full security clearances.

Lawmakers have criticized the security clearance process and the White House’s handling of Porter, while the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday announced that they had launched an investigation into Porter’s security clearance.