Fla. shooting survivor pleads for gun control: ‘We are children, you guys are the adults’

A student who survived Wednesday's mass shooting at a Florida high school is pleading with Congress to take action to prevent another mass shooting.

"Please, this is the 18th one this year. That's unacceptable. We're children. You guys are the adults," David Hogg said during an interview on CNN.

"You need to take some action and play a role. Work together, come over your politics and get something done."

Hogg said that the fact that there have been so many school shootings "is a testament to where this country has come."

"We need to dig out of this hole. We need to step out of it and take a look back and realize there's something seriously wrong here," he said.

"And some of our policymakers ... need to look in the mirror and take some action because, ideas are great, but without action, ideas stay ideas and children die.”

The shooting Wednesday at a Florida high school left at least 17 people dead and more than a dozen wounded.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE and multiple other lawmakers have since offered their thoughts and prayers in the wake of the shooting.

Trump is set to speak Thursday morning about the deadly shooting.