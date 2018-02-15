White House to publish visitor logs sought by watchdog group

The White House has settled a lawsuit with government watchdog group Public Citizen over visitor logs from four White House offices.

The administration will publish the visitor logs from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Office of National Drug Control Police and the U.S. Council on Environmental Quality in the coming months, according to a release from Public Citizen.

“The Trump administration aimed to keep secret the names of people visiting the White House in order to keep the public in the dark about the corporate takeover of our government,” Public Citizen President Robert Wessman said in a statement.

“Now we’ll at least have a window into the corporate and ideological lobbyists who are driving the Trump administration policy.”

The group filed a lawsuit last August seeking visitor records from the four offices, accusing the administration of violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The D.C. Circuit ruled in 2013 that the visitor logs from those four offices were subject to release under open-records laws. But the Secret Service denied Public Citizens’ three requests for the logs, saying that they had turned over the logs to the White House Office of Records Management, which is not covered under FOIA

According to the settlement, visitor logs for the four offices will be posted online within a month of them being returned from the White House Office of Records Management. Logs from the past year will also be posted online over the coming months.

The Trump administration said last April that it would not voluntarily release visitor logs, citing national security concerns.

Public Citizen is among several watchdog groups that have sued the Trump administration over the release of logs as covered under FOIA.