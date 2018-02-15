Trump cancels visit to Orlando following Florida school shooting

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE will no longer travel to Orlando, Fla., on Friday for a scheduled infrastructure event, the White House said.

The announcement comes hours after Trump said he is “making plans” to visit the Florida high school where a man opened fire Wednesday and killed 17 people. An exact date for his visit has not yet been determined.

Trump on Thursday delivered a statement from the Diplomatic Room of the White House on the shooting. He vowed to address mental health to make schools safer.

“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference,” he said.

Trump spoke publicly for the first time less than a day after Nikolas Cruz, 19, allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 students and faculty and wounding 15 others.

It was the deadliest U.S. school shooting since 2012, when 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.