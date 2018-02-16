Trump visits Florida to console shooting victims

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE on Friday visited a South Florida hospital to comfort the victims of Wednesday’s school shooting and thank the medical staff who are caring for them.

“It’s sad something like that could happen,” Trump said after meeting with victims and families at the hospital.

After visiting Broward Health North medical center, the president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMeghan McCain: Melania is 'my favorite Trump, by far' White House announces 140th annual Easter Egg Roll Listen: Tumbling stocks wipe out market gains this year MORE traveled to the Broward County Sheriff’s office to meet with law enforcement officials “whose bravery helped save lives," according to the White House.

Trump is assuming the role of consoler-in-chief in the wake of this week’s stunning violence after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.

Trump joked with Officer Mike Leonard, the Cocunut Creek, Florida, police officer who apprehended the accused shooter that he should be less "modest" about it.

“That was so modest, I would have told it much differently,” Trump joked to Leonard after he acknowledged the arrest. “I would have said without me, they never would have found him."

He also complimented the FBI, despite the agency's admission earlier in the day that the FBI did not follow correct protocol following a previous tip on the suspected shooter.

“Great job. Really great job," Trump told a special agent at a roundtable with local law enforcement following the hospital visit. "We had a lot of FBI guys down here quickly. So great job, thank you very much.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), who was also present at the roundtable, has called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign over the revelation that the bureau failed to act on a January tip regarding the 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz.

In addition to the first lady, the president was accompanied by chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump must send Russia powerful message through tougher actions McCain, Coons immigration bill sparks Trump backlash Taking a strong stance to protect election integrity MORE (R). Rubio said Florida is in "great pain" after the shooting.

“This is a commmunity and a state that is a deep pain and they want action to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” the senator said.

“You can count on it," Trump responded.

The hospital Trump visited treated eight wounded victims after the shooting, in addition to the suspected gunman. Two of the victims have since died, according to officials.

Trump called doctors at the hospital “incredible.”

He also complimented the response of emergency personnel as “record-setting” and “in one case 20 minutes.”

“Thank you all very much. Fantastic job. Thank you,” Trump told law enforcement officers. “Incredible job and everybody is talking about it."

He noted that the parents of victims he met at the hospital were among the grateful.

“I’ll tell you who appreciates it too is the parents," he said. "Because I was at the hospital with the parents and they are very very thankful for the job. They’re in really great shape considering most people would not have been. They are really thankful."

Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he would be in Florida "to meet with some of the bravest people on earth - but people whose lives have been totally shattered." He added that he was "working with Congress on many fronts" in the wake of the shooting.

The president's visit came a day after he spoke out at length in an effort to comfort the nation's youth who may have been shaken by the “scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil” on Wednesday.

“We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also,” Trump said from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

“No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school," Trump said.

The president said during his remarks that he would focus on tackling "the difficult issue of mental health" but did not weigh in directly on the debate over gun control. He did not address questions on the possibility of changing regulations to reporters at the hospital on Friday.

-John Bowden contributed to this report which was updated at 9:13 p.m.