Trump surveyed Mar-a-Lago members over gun control in wake of school shooting: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE asked members at his Mar-a-Lago resort about gun control issues following a shooting at a nearby Florida high school, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

Trump during the holiday weekend reportedly asked members about whether he should take an active stance on gun control laws. He also told them that he was closely watching the media appearances made by student survivors of the shooting, according to the Post.

Student survivors called on Trump and lawmakers to take action on gun control after the shooting left 17 people dead. Several survivors made appearances on Sunday morning shows.

The White House announced Sunday that Trump will host a "listening session" with students to discuss school safety measures.

And the president met with survivors of the shooting in the hospital on Friday, as well as first responders and law enforcement.

The president reportedly spent the weekend watching television and complaining about special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's Russia probe, according to the Post.

He also met with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 House passes stopgap spending measure with defense money MORE (R-Wis.) to discuss various legislative priorities. The pair also discussed the shooting, according to the White House.

Trump lashed out on Twitter throughout the weekend, slamming the FBI over the Florida shooting, criticizing his national security adviser H.R. McMaster and attacking the probe into ties between his campaign on Russia.