WH: Trump supports efforts to improve gun background checks

A White House spokesperson said Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE would back improving the federal background check system.

“The president spoke to Senator [John] Cornyn [R-Texas] on Friday about the bi-partisan bill he and Sen. [Chris] Murphy [D-Conn.] introduced to improve Federal Compliance with Criminal Background check Legislation," the White House said in a statement.

"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments come after a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.

Multiple students and lawmakers have called for Congress to act following the shooting to prevent a future tragedy.

Last year, Trump overturned an Obama-era regulation restricting certain people from buying guns.