WH: Trump supports efforts to improve gun background checks

A White House spokesperson said Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE would back improving the federal background check system.
“The president spoke to Senator [John] Cornyn [R-Texas] on Friday about the bi-partisan bill he and Sen. [Chris] Murphy [D-Conn.] introduced to improve Federal Compliance with Criminal Background check Legislation," the White House said in a statement.
"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.”
The comments come after a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.
Multiple students and lawmakers have called for Congress to act following the shooting to prevent a future tragedy.
Last year, Trump overturned an Obama-era regulation restricting certain people from buying guns.
Critics said removing the legislation made it easier for people with mental illness to purchase guns, potentially increasing the danger to themselves or others.
During his campaign, Trump cast himself as a pro-gun candidate.
At a National Rifle Association gathering in 2016, he said that the Second Amendment was "on the ballot in November."
"The only way to save our Second Amendment is to vote for a person that you all know named Donald Trump," he said.