Motorcade driver detained for firearm outside Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The driver of a press van in President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE’s motorcade was detained Monday outside of the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort after a personal firearm was found in his baggage.

The incident occurred off club grounds in a parking lot across the street and roughly an hour before press vans joined up with presidential motorcade, which later headed to the Trump’s nearby private golf course.

The Secret Service later confirmed the incident in a statement and said “at no time was any Secret Service protectee in danger or impacted.”

“All Secret Service security measures worked,” the agency said.

The gun was discovered during a routine security sweep, during which press and staff have their belongings inspected by law enforcement officers and dogs before entering Mar-a-Lago.

The driver’s bag was pulled out of the line of luggage for additional inspection and officers pulled him aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver then told reporters he forgot to leave the firearm inside his personal vehicle before entering the van. Reporters did not see the gun.

As a result, all of the drivers were not allowed to enter club property. White House staffers drove the vans instead.

When press loaded back into vans, the driver was being questioned by an officer in a nearby tent. The Secret Service said he was “briefly detained” but was “found to be in lawful possession” of the gun.

“The incident was investigated by the Secret Service and our partners at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) and resolved,” the agency said.

The driver had been driving one of the press vans each day of the president’s trip to South Florida. He is an outside contractor and not a White House employee.

The incident was part of an eventful morning for the White House press corps.

When on club grounds, another press van grazed a Secret Service vehicle in the parking lot. Damage to vehicles appeared to be minor and no one was hurt.

Updated at 12:19 p.m.