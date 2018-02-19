Trump: Why didn't Obama 'do something about Russian meddling?'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE questioned Monday why former President Obama didn’t take action on Russian interference in the 2016 election, despite Obama having implemented sanctions against the country over its meddling.

Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

The tweet comes just days after special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE indicted more than a dozen Russians and three Russian groups for election interference.

Trump has tweeted about Moscow's hacking and the U.S. investigations into it multiple times across the Presidents Day weekend, which he is spending at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida.

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Obama issued sanctions against Russia for the meddling after U.S. intelligence officials said they had found evidence that the country had hacked U.S. groups and leaked emails in an effort to influence the 2016 vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the U.S. and ordered two Russian compounds to be closed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden says he would advise Trump against Mueller interview Biden on Trump's 'treason' comments: 'He's a joke' Joe Kennedy: Biden likely would have defeated Trump MORE said earlier this year that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 MORE (R-Ky.) refused to join a bipartisan statement warning Russia against the interference during the election.

Some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump likely to approve release of Dem memo: report Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Trump to be briefed on Democratic memo MORE (Calif.), have acknowledged that the Obama administration could have done more to prevent the election meddling.

Democrats have criticized Trump for declining to implement new sanctions against Russia that passed Congress last year by overwhelming, bipartisan margins.

A State Department spokesperson said earlier this year that the legislation allowing for the sanctions was already "serving as a deterrent" and there was no need to penalize Russia further at this time.