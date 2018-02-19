Report: Mueller interested in Kushner’s attempts to secure foreign financing

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE is interested in Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerMeghan McCain: Melania is 'my favorite Trump, by far' Dem lawmaker to Trump: 'How dare you lecture us about treason' Husband of former Trump family personal aide joins EPA: report MORE’s attempts to secure foreign financing for his real estate company during the presidential transition, CNN reported on Monday.

Mueller, who is leading the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible connections between the Trump campaign and Moscow, is reportedly asking about Kushner's discussions with potential foreign investors other than Russia. Kushner is President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE’s son-in-law and senior adviser.

This is the first indication that Mueller is looking beyond Kushner’s contacts with Russia as part of the investigation, according to CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been previously reported that Mueller was looking into Kushner’s contacts with Moscow, his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his role in the Trump campaign's data analytics operation.

One of the meetings reportedly being explored by Mueller is a Nov. 16, 2016, meeting between Kushner and the executives of a Chinese conglomerate that was considering investing in 666 Fifth Avenue — the flagship property of the Kushner family real estate empire. But efforts to secure money from the Chinese company, which also owns the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York, ultimately failed.

The other Kushner meeting of interest to Mueller is one that took place with a Qatari investor in an effort to secure financing for the same property, but that deal also stalled, according to CNN.