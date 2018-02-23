Florida school shooting victim on Trump call: 'I've never been so unimpressed in my life'

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's phone call with a survivor of last week's mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school angered the student, who said her conversation with the president "didn't make me feel better in the slightest."

Samantha Fuentes, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot in both legs during last week's attack, recounted her call in an interview with The New York Times.

"He said he heard I was a big fan of his, and then he said, 'I'm a big fan of yours, too,' " Fuentes told the Times.

"I'm pretty sure he made that up," she continued. "Talking to the president, I've never been so unimpressed by a person in all my life. He didn't make me feel better in the slightest."

Fuentes told the Times that Trump had called the gunman a “sick puppy” and said “‘oh boy, oh boy, oh boy,’ like, seven times.”

Fuentes's phone call with the president follows a listening session Trump held at the White House on Wednesday with parents of victims as well as survivors of last week's mass shooting, which killed 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others when a gunman attacked the school with an AR-15.

During the meeting, Trump was spotted holding hand-written talking points to address during the meeting, including one that simply read, "I hear you."

We’re going to be very strong on background checks,” Trump said Wednesday. “There are many ideas I have, there are many ideas that other people have, and we’re going to pick out the strongest ideas, the most important ideas.”

“It’s not going to be talk like it has been in the past,” he added.