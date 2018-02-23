Trump jokes about 'bald spot' at CPAC

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE joked about his hair at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, delighting the crowd of conservatives as he went off script for a self-deprecating joke.

As Trump launched into a speech extolling the conservative policies he’s enacted, the president looked up at a screen that showed him speaking to the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a nice picture that is, look at that,” Trump said. “I would love to watch that guy speak. Oh, boy. Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.”

Trump turned around as the audience laughed and combed his hair with his hand.

“Doesn't look bad,” he said. “Hey, we're hanging in. We're hanging in.”

The president earlier this month was the source of a viral video mocking his hair after wind seemingly revealed a bald spot as he boarded Air Force One.