Rosenstein alerted White House two weeks ago on Kushner clearance issues: report

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein warned White House officials two weeks ago of additional issues with senior White House aide Jared Kushner's security clearance that would further delay his application, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Rosenstein allegedly spoke with White House counsel Don McGahn on Feb. 9, telling him that additional information was required from Kushner that would cause further delays for President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's son-in-law, who has been using a temporary security clearance since joining the White House.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department told the Post that Rosenstein did not explain to McGahn what new information the Justice Department had obtained or what new investigation needed to occur.

“The deputy attorney general has not referenced to the White House any specific concerns relating to this individual’s security clearance process,” Sarah Isgur Flores said.

The call from Rosenstein came a week before White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE announced that those officials working in the White House on temporary clearances, including Kushner, would no longer be able to view top-secret information until their security checks are finalized.

The policy change came amid an uproar over ousted White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who allegedly was allowed to handle classified information despite an FBI background check that found credible accusations of domestic abuse.

Porter resigned on Feb. 7, the same week multiple news outlets ran stories in which both of his ex-wives accused him of physical abuse, including one who offered a photo of a black eye she says he gave her.

CNN reported one week later that more than 100 White House staffers were operating on temporary security clearances as late as November.

Trump said Friday that he would allow Kelly to make the final decision on Kushner's security clearance, despite it being within his power to let the senior adviser continue working without one.

“Gen. Kelly respects Jared a lot,” Trump said.

“I will let Gen. Kelly make that decision,” he added. “And he's going to do what's right for the country. And I have no doubt he will make the right decision.”