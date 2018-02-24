Maxine Waters: Time ‘to get ready for impeachment’

SAN DIEGO — Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersMaxine Waters calls for Kelly to resign over handling of Rob Porter allegations Maxine Waters defends Oprah to Trump: She's 'richer than you' Dem lawmakers attend 'Black Panther' screenings on opening weekend MORE (D-Calif.), who has been a leading opponent of President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE on Capitol Hill, told thousands of Democratic activists and officials to "get ready for impeachment.”

Speaking at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention in San Diego, Waters said that she believes special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE, who’s been at the helm of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is “getter closer” to figuring out who colluded with Russia.

"I say it is time to get ready for impeachment," Waters said to roaring applause. “I cannot wait and I’m counting on special counsel Mueller to connect the dots.”

Waters called for Trump’s impeachment last month after reports surfaced that the president called several nations “shithole countries.”

The California congresswoman has been keeping the heat on Trump over Russia and slammed him for what she believes is his “attempt to derail the Russia investigation."

Mueller’s probe has had several recent developments that rocked the political world. He brought charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for U.S. election interference. And former Trump campaign adviser Richard Gates pleaded guilty on Friday as part of a deal with the special counsel.

“It’s absolutely appalling to learn ... your many allies are all connected to the oligarchs of Russia, the Kremlin and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Waters said.

Waters ended her nearly 20-minute speech to several standing ovations, loud cheers and an “Impeach 45” chant.