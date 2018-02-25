‘Everything is on the table’ for Trump’s testimony before Mueller: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE’s lawyers are weighing options for his testimony before special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE.

“Everything is on the table,” The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing a source close to the president's legal team.

Trump has expressed a willingness to testify before Mueller in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The president, who has railed against the Russia investigation and called it a "witch hunt," said he’d be willing to speak “under oath,” but his lawyers have clarified that the details of any potential interview are still being worked out.

Trump’s legal team is reportedly considering the possibility of providing written answers, having the president give limited verbal testimony or other options.

Mueller reportedly wants to question Trump on his decisions to fire former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyDopey Russian ads didn't swing voters — federal coverups did Assessing Trump's impeachment odds through a historic lens Drama surrounding Shulkin — what is the future of VA health care? MORE and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mueller's ongoing investigation continues to widen its reach.

Flynn and former Trump campaign adviser George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosGates agrees to testify against Manafort in Mueller probe: report Mueller indictments still miss the mark on Trump-Russia collusion Five key takeaways from the Russian indictments MORE have pleaded guilty in Mueller’s probe on charges of lying to the FBI.

Former Trump campaign adviser Richard Gates also pleaded guilty Friday as part of a plea deal with Mueller on charges of conspiracy against the United States and making a false statement to the FBI.

Mueller last week filed a new, 32-count indictment against Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortOvernight Cybersecurity: Lawyer charged in Mueller probe pleads guilty to lying | Sessions launches cyber task force | White House tallies economic impact of cyber crime Lawyer charged in Mueller probe pleads guilty to lying to federal investigators The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE that contains the allegation that he took part in illegal lobbying work and committed financial crimes.

The Department of Justice announced earlier this month charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations accused of attempting to interfere in the 2016 election. The indictment alleges the goal of the Russians was to support then-candidate Donald Trump and damage his opponent, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE.