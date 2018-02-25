Axios: Trump wants longtime personal pilot to head FAA

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE is pushing for his longtime personal pilot to head the Federal Aviation Administration, Axios reported Sunday.

One senior administration official told Axios that Trump had recommended John Dunkin, who flew Trump’s plane during the campaign, for the position.

The official said that Dunkin was interviewed for the post and was impressive.

“He’s on the list because he's the president’s pilot, but if he gets the job it won't be because he's the president's pilot,” the official told Axios.

Another administration official also confirmed that Dunkin was under consideration for the job, but that the pilot had the experience to lead the agency.

“John Dunkin isn’t just a pilot," the official said to Axios. "He’s managed airline and corporate flight departments, certified airlines from start-up under FAA regulations, and oversaw the Trump presidential campaign’s air fleet, which included managing all aviation transportation for travel to 203 cities in 43 states over the course of 21 months.”

Trump had not nominated anyone to head the FAA but has said that he believes the agency would be run better if it were led by a pilot, CNN reported earlier this month.

The move comes amid a push by the Trump administration to privatize air traffic control.

The president met with the heads of several major airlines at the White House earlier this month.