Trump to host Macron for first state visit since taking office

The White House confirmed Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited for the first state visit of President Trump's administration.

Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron will visit the the White House on April 24, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at Monday’s briefing.

“This visit will advance American and French cooperation on economic and global issues and deepen the friendship between the two countries,” Sanders said.

Multiple world leaders have visited the White House since Trump took office last year, but Macron will receive the first ceremonial welcome, which includes a state dinner. Trump traveled to France to meet with Macron last year.

Trump is the first president in decades who didn't host a state visit in his first year in office.