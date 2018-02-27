Mueller team asking about Trump's business dealings in Russia: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s team has asked witnesses about President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE’s business dealings in Russia leading up to his decision to launch a presidential campaign in 2015, CNN reported late Tuesday.

Mueller’s team has reportedly asked witnesses recently about the timing of Trump’s decision to enter the presidential race, and whether the Russians may have compromising information on the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mueller is investigating Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, including ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Investigators have focused questioning in some instances on Trump’s trip to Moscow for a Miss Universe pageant in 2013, CNN reported. Witnesses were reportedly asked about meetings Trump had with Russian business leaders or government officials during that visit.

Another focus has been on failed efforts to brand a Trump Tower in Moscow, CNN reported. Negotiations for such a deal started in 2015, but were cut off in early 2016.

The report about Mueller's team asking witnesses about Trump's business dealings in Russia before the launch of his White House bid comes as the special counsel's office and Trump's team work out the details of a potential interview between the two sides.

Trump has publicly declared he'd be willing to testify "under oath" with Mueller, but the president's lawyers are reportedly hesitant to agree to such an arrangement.

Instead, Trump's attorneys are weighing options for an interview that will protect the president from potentially perjuring himself. Possibilities include a limited verbal interview or responding to Mueller's questions in writing.

Trump has repeatedly declared the federal Russia probe a “witch hunt” and has denied any collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign associates George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosGates agrees to testify against Manafort in Mueller probe: report Mueller indictments still miss the mark on Trump-Russia collusion Five key takeaways from the Russian indictments MORE and Richard Gates have pleaded guilty as part of Mueller's investigation.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortOvernight Cybersecurity: Lawyer charged in Mueller probe pleads guilty to lying | Sessions launches cyber task force | White House tallies economic impact of cyber crime Lawyer charged in Mueller probe pleads guilty to lying to federal investigators The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE is facing numerous charges related to financial crimes relating to his work as a political agent in Ukraine.

Mueller also filed charges earlier this month against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations for alleged interference in the 2016 race.

Updated: 9:05 p.m.