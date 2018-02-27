Hope Hicks says working for Trump requires her to tell white lies: report

White House communications director Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksJohn Kelly — like this whole White House — is done Mueller interviews former Trump legal spokesman: report Liberals undermine #MeToo with partisan attacks MORE told members of the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that she is sometimes required to tell white lies as part of her work for President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE, according to The New York Times.

Hicks reportedly made the statement during a lengthy testimony before the committee as part of its investigation into Russia’s inference in the 2016 election.

Hicks also told the panel, after speaking with her lawyers, that she hasn’t lied about anything related to the Russia probe, sources familiar with her testimony told the Times.

As part of her testimony, Hicks declined to answer some questions from the committee about Trump’s presidential transition or her time in the White House. Hicks didn’t invoke executive privilege during her testimony.

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffGOP strategist confronts ex-Trump staffer: ‘I’m sick of you guys making excuses for him’ Shepard Smith goes after Trump for not condemning Russia in tweets Trump: Why didn't Obama 'do something about Russian meddling?' MORE (Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, told reporters Tuesday that once Hicks got the green light from the White House she answered "many" questions about the Trump transition period.

But Hicks continued to refuse to answer questions about the administration as well as "key events such as the fabrication of that statement about the Trump Tower meeting,” according to Schiff.

Schiff slammed Hicks for refusing to answer some questions, calling it “executive stonewalling.”

Hicks played a key role during the campaign and transition periods, including the highly scrutinized Trump Tower meeting in June 2016.

She reportedly helped draft Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. praises 'spirit' of poverty-stricken Indians: 'Still a smile on a face' State Dept. says it did not coordinate with Trump Jr. on India speech The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE’s initial misleading statement about his meeting with a Russian lawyer. The president's eldest son said the meeting centered around Russian adoptions, while it later became known that he attended the meeting after being promised dirt about Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE's campaign.

Hicks has also met with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE as well as the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their separately-led Russia probes.