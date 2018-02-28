Trump: Background checks will 'never' pass if concealed carry is attached

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE pushed back Wednesday against a GOP lawmaker's proposal to attach a concealed carry measure to background checks legislation, saying it would “never” pass.

Rep. Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse GOP pushes hard-line immigration plan as Senate deals fail Ex-GOP lawmaker: Vote Republicans out of office if you want mass shootings stopped Speculation swirls about Kevin McCarthy’s future MORE (La.), the No. 3 House Republican and a lawmaker who was gravely wounded in a shooting just last summer, offered the proposal at a White House meeting between Trump and lawmakers from both parties that was aired live on cable television.

He suggested adding the concealed carry measure, which would allow permits for concealed weapons to cross state lines, to a background check bill known as the Fix NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) Act.

The House already approved such a measure, but Democrats in the Senate have blocked it and Trump seemed versed in that political reality.

"I think that maybe that bill will someday pass but it should pass as a separate” bill, Trump replied to Scalise.

"If you're going to put concealed carry between states into this bill, we're talking about a whole new ballgame. And you know I’m with you but let it be a separate bill,” he continued.

“You'll never get this passed if you add concealed carry to this, you’ll never get it passed.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand Dems seek reversal of nursing home regulatory rollback MORE (D-Minn.) who was seated next to Scalise, had a slight smile and glanced around at other lawmakers at the table during the exchange. Scalise continued to look at Trump.