More than 30 White House aides stripped of top secret security clearances: report

More than 30 White House staffers had their top secret security clearance downgraded to secret late last week amid a crackdown on interim clearances, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

Those officials will operate on a secret interim basis while their background checks are processed. None of the individuals have been asked to leave the White House, Bloomberg reported.

Dozens of staffers were notified last week in a memo that interim security clearances would be downgraded from the top secret level. Among those affected was White House senior adviser and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report Kelly says he has 'full confidence' in Kushner on foreign policy White House: Security clearance review won't affect Kushner MORE.

Kushner will no longer be able to view top-secret intelligence after months of having access to some of the nation’s most closely guarded secrets. The White House said Kushner will remain in his role, which includes working on Middle East peace and relations with Mexico and China.

Chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE announced earlier this month the White House would review its handling of temporary security clearances after it was reported former staff secretary Rob Porter had a temporary clearance despite a background check flagging allegations of domestic abuse.

Kelly later released a five-page memo listing a handful of changes to tighten up access to classified information, including limiting new interim clearances and cutting off certain clearances for those whose investigations have been pending since June.