Trump refers to Sessions as 'Mr. Magoo': report

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE refers to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsUnder pressure, Trump shifts blame for Russia intrusion Overnight Tech: Judge blocks AT&T request for DOJ communications | Facebook VP apologizes for tweets about Mueller probe | Tech wants Treasury to fight EU tax proposal Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand MORE as “Mr. Magoo,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Trump has been comparing his top law enforcement official to the bumbling cartoon character, an elderly man who lands in comic situations largely due to his severe near-sightedness.

The president has also been complaining to associates that he generally has hired the best lawyers for himself, but that as president he’s forced to use Sessions, who isn’t defending Trump to the best of his ability, according to the Post.

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE is reportedly investigating whether Trump tried to oust Sessions from his administration over the summer.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the attorney general, largely over Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia's election interference.

Trump most recently slammed Sessions in a tweet Wednesday, saying it was “disgraceful” that the attorney general has asked the Justice Department's inspector general rather than Department of Justice lawyers to investigate potential abuses by the FBI on surveillance warrants.

Sessions pushed back on the criticism, saying he would “continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”