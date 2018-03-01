Scaramucci: White House morale is ‘terrible’

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciJohn Kelly — like this whole White House — is done CNN launches new ad trolling Trump on Mueller The Memo: Frustrated Republicans urge White House to turn the page MORE on Thursday predicted more staffers will leave the Trump administration because morale is “terrible” under chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE.

“The morale’s terrible, and the reason why the morale is terrible is that the rule by fear and intimidation does not work in a civilian environment,” Scaramucci said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“And so here we are. It’s messed up; it’ll be up to the president to figure out if he wants to fix it or not,” he continued.

, the current communications director and one of’s closest aides, said Wednesday she will resign , effective in the next few weeks.

News of her departure came one day after deputy communications director Josh Raffel announced he would leave the White House.

Ex-staff secretary Rob Porter resigned last month after allegations he abused his two ex-wives became public. Kelly drew criticism when he stood by Porter despite the accusations.

In addition, dozens of White House staffers in recent days had their security clearances downgraded from “top secret” to “secret” as part of a new policy laid out by Kelly. Among those affected was the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report Kelly says he has 'full confidence' in Kushner on foreign policy White House: Security clearance review won't affect Kushner MORE.

Scaramucci, who was fired by Kelly after 11 days in the communications director role, said his criticism did not stem from a personal grudge against the chief of staff. Scaramucci was ousted last summer after a reporter published disparaging comments he made about then-staffers Stephen Bannon and Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusPriebus on chaos in Trump White House: ‘Take everything you’ve heard and multiply it by 50’ Speculation swirls about Kevin McCarthy’s future Priebus claims he helped stop Trump from firing Sessions MORE.

“I talked a little bit of smack about two guys that we were trying to get rid of, he fires me in five seconds,” Scaramucci said. “These guys are smacking up their wives and he’s trying to figure out a way to keep them inside the White House. So it’s very dishonest, to me.”