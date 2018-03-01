WH's Sanders: Trump has no plans to fire Sessions 'that I know of'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that she does not believeplans to fireas attorney general.

“Not that I know of,” Sanders said when asked if Trump plans to get rid of Sessions.

The spokeswoman did not give the embattled attorney general the White House's vote of confidence.

"The president has made his frustration very clear, and I don't have anything to add about that," Sanders said.

The comments lay bare the long-simmering animus between Trump and Sessions, which reached a boil in recent days.

on Wednesday for opening an inspector general probe into the president's allegations that members of his campaign team were illegally surveilled by members of the Obama administration. Trump blasted Sessions as "disgraceful"

The president took to Twitter to call on Sessions to investigate the matter using Justice Department lawyers with "prosecutorial power." He pointed out that the Justice Department's internal watchdog was confirmed under President Obama, suggesting bias.

Sessions fired back with a sharply worded statement defending his decision.