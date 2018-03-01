FBI scrutinizing Ivanka Trump international business deal: report

FBI counterintelligence officials are scrutinizing one of Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report In new memo, Kelly changes White House security clearance process Kushner disclosed additional assets in amended financial disclosure form: report MORE's business deals related to a hotel in Vancouver, Canada, CNN reported Thursday.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that officials are looking into the deal involving the International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, which contains an Ivanka Trump-branded spa. The probe comes as Ivanka Trump, President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's daughter and one of his senior advisers, seeks to obtain a full security clearance.

The development, a 616-foot building that opened in February of last year just after Trump took office, is not owned by the Trump Organization, but rather by Joo Kim Tiah, an heir to one of Malaysia's wealthiest families, according to CNN.

It was not clear what aspects of the deal investigators are looking into, the news outlet reported. Investigations into foreign contacts and business dealings are standard procedure of a background check.

A spokesman for Ivanka Trump's ethics counsel rejected any notion that red flags had been raised during her security clearance process in a statement to CNN.

"CNN is wrong that any hurdle, obstacle, concern, red flag or problem has been raised with respect to Ms. Trump or her clearance application," said Peter Mirijanian. "Nothing in the new White House policy has changed Ms. Trump's ability to do the same work she has been doing since she joined the Administration."

FBI investigators are looking at whether any deals could possibly leave Ivanka Trump or her husband, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report Kelly says he has 'full confidence' in Kushner on foreign policy White House: Security clearance review won't affect Kushner MORE, open to pressure from foreign agents. Kushner's interim top secret security clearance was downgraded last week.

In June, President Trump's financial disclosure form revealed the Trump Organization has made at least $5 million in royalties from the project, as well as thousands in management fees.