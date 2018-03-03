Trump jokes: I was late to Gridiron dinner because Kushner couldn't get through security

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE on Saturday night reportedly joked that he was late to the Gridiron Club dinner because Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report Kelly says he has 'full confidence' in Kushner on foreign policy White House: Security clearance review won't affect Kushner MORE couldn't get through security.

Trump spoke at the Gridiron Club's white tie dinner, at which dozens of journalists and politicians gather to trade barbs. The club extends a standing invitation to the president.

Highlights from #Gridirondinner: @realDonaldTrump suggested the US would be meeting with North Korea; and he joked that he came late to the dinner because Jared Kushner couldn’t get through security — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 4, 2018

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has been under fire over his security clearance in recent weeks, which was downgraded from top secret to secret as part of a policy overhaul by chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE.

Kushner had been operating under an interim top-secret security clearance during his time in the White House, which was reportedly being held up by the Russia investigation. Kushner's foreign business dealings have reportedly become a focus of the investigation.

Trump has not yet announced whether he will attend the White House Correspondents' Association dinner this year. He skipped the dinner last year, during a particularly tumultuous period of his relationship with the press.

Trump frequently attacks the media as "fake news," and has focused his ire specifically on CNN and The New York Times, which he often refers to as "failing."