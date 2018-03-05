Carson: Running HUD is more complex than brain surgery

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonHUD watchdog looking into involvement of Carson's family at agency Ethics watchdog calls for probe of Carson family role at federal agency Thanks to Trump and Pence, America's relationship with Israel is stronger than ever MORE said late last week that running the agency is more complex than brain surgery.

“There are more complexities here than in brain surgery,” Carson, a former pediatric neurosurgeon, told The New York Times. “Doing this job is going to be a very intricate process.”

Carson, who worked for decades as a surgeon before entering politics with a 2016 presidential bid, spoke with the newspaper in the wake of multiple ethical complaints levied against his department.

The department came under scrutiny after it was reported HUD ordered a $31,000 dining room set, crossing a $5,000 limit on such purchases. Carson said later he had canceled the order

The department’s inspector general said late last month it had opened a review into Carson’s family’s involvement at the agency.

The inspector general took interest after reports that officials were concerned Carson’s son, Ben Carson Jr., invited potential business associates to a HUD “listening tour” event last summer in Baltimore.

Carson downplayed the problems to The New York Times, saying his agency is “ethically pure.”

“I don’t have any problem with ethics,” Carson said. “Here is a rather unique situation, Ben is somebody who is integrally important to me, and wants to help. I’m not going to just say no because it looks this way or that way.”

Carson has previously brushed off criticisms that he is unqualified for a political job. In October, he compared his role to CEOs of large medical centers who likely don't know everything about infectious diseases and medicine.

Carson was confirmed as HUD secretary last year by a vote of 58-41.